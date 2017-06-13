Panama breaks with Taiwan as it establishes ties with China

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's government said on Monday it had broken diplomatic ties with Taiwan as it established formal relations with China.

In a statement, the Panamanian government said it recognized there was "only one China in the world" and that Taiwan formed an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

"The Panamanian government is today breaking its 'diplomatic ties' with Taiwan, and pledges to end all relations or official contact with Taiwan," the statement read.