2 months ago
Panama breaks with Taiwan as it establishes ties with China
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 13, 2017 / 2:05 AM / 2 months ago

Panama breaks with Taiwan as it establishes ties with China

FILE PHOTO - Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen listens with her counterpart Panama's Juan Carlos Varela to the national anthem during a welcome ceremony before a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Panama City, Panama June 27, 2016.Carlos Jasso/File Photo

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's government said on Monday it had broken diplomatic ties with Taiwan as it established formal relations with China.

Slideshow (2 Images)

In a statement, the Panamanian government said it recognized there was "only one China in the world" and that Taiwan formed an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

"The Panamanian government is today breaking its 'diplomatic ties' with Taiwan, and pledges to end all relations or official contact with Taiwan," the statement read.

Reporting by Elida Moreno

