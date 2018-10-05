FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 5, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Panama loses WTO claim to trade sanctions on Colombia

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel on Friday rejected Panama’s claim for $210 million annual sanctions on Colombia for non-compliance with a previous ruling against tariffs on clothing, textile and footwear imposed by Bogota to target alleged “money laundering”.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Panama won a judgment at the WTO in 2016 after complaining about Colombian tariffs on textiles, clothes and shoes. Colombia, which had imposed the high tariffs because it said the goods were imported at artificially low prices in order to launder money, had until Jan. 22 2017 to comply.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.