Panama says Odebrecht paid ex-president's sons $49 million
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 5:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Panama says Odebrecht paid ex-president's sons $49 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Two sons of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli were paid $49 million by Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht through a network of shell companies, Panama’s prosecutors office said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of the Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht is seen at their headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo/File Picture

The two sons, whose whereabouts are unknown, were paid to facilitate paperwork for contracts that the company had won, prosecutors said in a statement.

Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enriquez Martinelli were paid through accounts in Panama and abroad from 2010 to 2014, they said.

Odebrecht agreed in August to pay $220 million in fines to Panama and to cooperate with investigators probing bribes of Panamanian officials.

Odebrecht allegedly paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes in association with infrastructure projects in 12 countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Panama between 2002 and 2016.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
