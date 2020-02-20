Panama police seize 'homemade' semi-submersible boat carrying five tons of drugs

(Reuters) - Police in Panama seized five tons of drugs on Wednesday that were transported aboard a semi-submersible boat in the northwest of the country, the National Aeronaval Service said.

The police also arrested four Colombians aboard the “homemade device,” according to the service, which gave no details about the origin and destination of the illicit substances.

The vessel was the first homemade boat of its kind that authorities have found with that capacity to move drugs, a legal source told Reuters.