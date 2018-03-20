Panama's economy grew 4.6 percent in January on trade

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s economy grew 4.60 percent in January compared with the same month last year, mostly due to expansion in sectors tied to international trade, government data showed on Tuesday.

Transportation, storage and communications all grew as a result of an increase in cargo shipments passing through the Panama Canal and the country’s ports as well as more international passengers, according to the data.

Panama’s government expects the country’s economy to expand by 5.6 percent this year.