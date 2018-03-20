FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 20, 2018 / 7:15 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Panama's economy grew 4.6 percent in January on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s economy grew 4.60 percent in January compared with the same month last year, mostly due to expansion in sectors tied to international trade, government data showed on Tuesday.

Transportation, storage and communications all grew as a result of an increase in cargo shipments passing through the Panama Canal and the country’s ports as well as more international passengers, according to the data.

Panama’s government expects the country’s economy to expand by 5.6 percent this year.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.