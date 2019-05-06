Panama's electoral tribunal declares Cortizo winner of close presidential election

Presidential candidate Laurentino Cortizo, of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), is pictured with his family after he casts his vote during the general election in Panama City, Panama May 5, 2019. Tribunal Electoral de Panama /Handout via REUTERS

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s electoral tribunal declared presidential front-runner Laurentino “Nito” Cortizo the winner of Sunday’s election with 95 percent of votes counted, following an unexpectedly tight race.

The second-place candidate, Romulo Roux, trailed two points behind and has not yet accepted defeat. The tribunal’s results are preliminary, and will be followed by a formal announcement.