Panama's electoral tribunal declares Cortizo winner of close presidential election

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s electoral tribunal declared presidential front-runner Laurentino “Nito” Cortizo the winner of Sunday’s election with 95 percent of votes counted, following an unexpectedly tight race.
The second-place candidate, Romulo Roux, trailed two points behind and has not yet accepted defeat. The tribunal’s results are preliminary, and will be followed by a formal announcement.
Reporting by Elida Moreno and Stefanie Eschenbacher, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel