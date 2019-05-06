Panama presidential contender Roux concedes victory to Cortizo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Panamanian presidential hopeful Romulo Roux, a former foreign minister under past President Ricardo Martinelli, conceded defeat to U.S.-educated political veteran Laurentino “Nito” Cortizo on Monday.

Panama’s electoral tribunal had already declared Cortizo the winner by just over 2 percentage points in the close presidential election.

Roux had been reluctant to concede defeat on Sunday, saying he had found some irregularities in ballots in some voting areas.