Presidential candidate Romulo Roux, of the Democratic Change (CD), gestures outside a polling station during the general election in Panama City, Panama May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s second-place presidential candidate said that he will not accept any result on Sunday in the day’s election in which he is trailing behind the front-runner by less than two points.

Romulo Roux said he will wait until his party has reviewed all ballots, adding that he received information about ‘irregularities’ in some voting areas.