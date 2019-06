FILE PHOTO: Panamanian President-elect Laurentino Cortizo speaks after received from Panama's Electoral Council President Nivia Castrellon, the certificate that formally installs him as the country's next president in Panama City, Panama May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panamanian President-elect Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday his incoming government would review a contract awarded to a subsidiary of Canadian mining firm First Quantum Minerals.

Cortizo takes office on July 1.

A spokesman for First Quantum Minerals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.