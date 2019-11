FILE PHOTO: A man is reflected on Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp (6752.T) said on Thursday it would sell its loss-making semiconductor unit to Taiwan’s Nuvoton Technology Corp (4919.TW), as the Japanese electronics giant struggles to boost profits amid a lack of growth drivers.

The deal value was not immediately available.