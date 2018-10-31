FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Panasonic CEO says can see Tesla ops not affected after reports on Musk

1 Min Read

Panasonic Corp President Kazuhiro Tsuga attends a joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda in Tokyo, Japan, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga on Wednesday said he had been worried about reports on Tesla Inc head Elon Musk, but can see that the U.S. electric car maker’s business operations have not been affected at all.

Tsuga, speaking at the company’s post-earnings conference, said Panasonic - the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla - was in talks with the automaker to boost capacity at its Nevada Gigafactory capacity beyond 35 Gigawatt hours (GWh).

Musk’s erratic behavior recently, which included smoking marijuana during a video interview, has raised concerns about his leadership, with some analysts and investors urging Tesla to appoint a strong second-in-command.

Though Musk’s comments are unpredictable, Panasonic will continue to monitor Tesla’s operations and closely cooperate with the company, Tsuga said.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
