Japan's Panasonic posts 12% drop in second-quarter profit, tops estimates

FILE PHOTO: A man is reflected on Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp (6752.T) on Thursday reported a 12% fall in second-quarter operating profit, beating analyst estimates, as Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to weigh on its component business.

Panasonic, the exclusive battery cell supplier for new electric vehicles (EVs) made by Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), posted profit of 83.9 billion yen ($772.06 million) for the July-September period, versus 95.2 billion yen a year prior.

The result compared with the estimate of 62.74 billion yen average of nine analysts in a poll by Refinitiv.

The company maintained its profit forecast for the year through March at 300 billion yen, versus a 293.94 billion yen estimate from 19 analysts.