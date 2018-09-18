FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Pandora shares jump 10 percent on takeover rumors

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shares in Danish jewelry maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) rose by as much as 10 percent on Tuesday following a media report that private equity funds are studying a potential takeover bid.

FILE PHOTO: The Pandora logo is seen in jewellery shop in downtown Rome, Italy, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

A number of financial groups including KKR and Bain Capital are looking at the company, Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported without citing any sources.

Activist funds might also be looking at the company, it added.

A Pandora spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

