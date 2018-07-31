Pandora reports smaller loss as paid subscriber base grows

(Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc (P.N) on Tuesday reported a smaller second-quarter loss compared with a year earlier, as the music streaming service signed up more paid subscribers.

Net loss available to common stockholders narrowed to $99.5 million or 38 cents per share in the three months ended June 30, from $289.7 million or $1.20 cents per share a year earlier.

Pandora’s revenue rose to $384.8 million from $376.8 million.