January 6, 2020 / 2:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jeweler Pandora shares shine as says 2019 sales to meet forecast

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The new Pandora logo is displayed at an event in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish jewelry maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) said on Monday that preliminary results showed it would meet its 2019 sales and profit margin forecast, lifting its shares by 10%.

Pandora, which is trying to turn around its business after a series of profit warnings, said it expected like-for-like sales to fall 4% in the fourth quarter and 8% in the full-year 2019.

The jeweler also said it expects organic sales growth to be down 1% in the fourth quarter and 8% lower for the full year, compared to a 7-9% drop it had forecast for 2019.

Its full-year EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin excluding restructuring costs is expected to be in the upper end of a range of 26-27% which Pandora has previously indicated.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below