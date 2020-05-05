Jewellery maker Pandora posts first-quarter profits slightly above forecasts

FILE PHOTO: A Pandora sign is seen at the company's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark April 8, 2019. Picture taken April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) reported first-quarter operating profit slightly above forecasts on Tuesday, and said 90% of its 2,700 stores worldwide had been shut during the quarter due to the coronavirus lockdown.

First-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and excluding restructuring costs were 638 million Danish crowns ($93.29 million), compared with the 622 million crowns expected by 11 analysts in a poll compiled by Pandora.