Jewellery maker Pandora says improving sales trend stalled by August lockdowns

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish Jewellery maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) said on Monday it expects stronger sales in the second half of the year compared with the first six months, despite having to close some shops in August due to new coronavirus lockdown measures.

The world’s biggest jewellery maker said it had reopened 90% of its shops at the end of July, after being forced to close nearly all its more than 2,700 shops in the first quarter.

However, the number of closed shops increased slightly in August, and the current level of traffic into shops is still “well below” the level before the coronavirus lockdowns, it said.

“All of the seven key markets experienced a gradual improvement in traffic into physical stores until early August, where surges of incidents stalled the improvement,” the company said in a statement.

Pandora’s biggest markets include the United States, Britain, Italy and China.

The company suspended its full-year guidance in March but said it now expects organic growth at minus 14%-20% and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin excluding restructuring costs at 16%-19% this year.

Sales declined 39% in the second quarter to 2.88 billion Danish crowns ($459.28 million), while EBIT excluding restructuring stood at 33 million crowns, in line with preliminary results published last month.