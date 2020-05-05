Jewellery maker Pandora's first-quarter profit plummets amid lockdowns

FILE PHOTO: A Pandora sign is seen at the company's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark April 8, 2019. Picture taken April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) reported a 41% decline in first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday but said it was encouraged by higher online sales and the reopening of stores in Germany and some other some countries.

Some 90% of its 2,746 stores were shut during the quarter due to the coronavirus lockdowns, the Copenhagen-based company said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a material negative impact on the financial performance in the quarter, initially in China and subsequently in all other key markets during March,” Pandora said in a statement.

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and excluding restructuring costs were 638 million Danish crowns ($93.3 million), which topped the 622 million crowns expected by 11 analysts in a poll compiled by Pandora.

Pandora said it had secured funding to sustain the closure of all of its physical stores throughout 2020. That included bank credits worth 3 billion crowns and a plan to sell 8 million treasury shares in an accelerated bookbuild.

Pandora withdrew its financial guidance for 2020 and halted a planned share buyback in mid-March.