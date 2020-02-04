Jewelry maker Pandora sees continued sales decline in 2020

FILE PHOTO: A Pandora sign is seen at the company's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark April 8, 2019. Picture taken April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish jewelry maker Pandora’s (PNDORA.CO) fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday beat forecasts despite disappointing sales in China while it said its 2020 organic sales growth is expected to fall by 3%-6%.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest tax (EBIT) and excluding restructuring costs were 2.81 billion Danish crowns ($416.01 million), above the 2.75 billion crowns expected by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by Pandora.