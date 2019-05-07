Pandora first-quarter profit beats forecast, announces more job cuts in Thailand

FILE PHOTO: A Pandora store, the international Danish jewellery manufacturer and retailer, is seen in Paris, France, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Jewelry maker Pandora’s core profit in the first quarter came in above expectations on Tuesday while it said it would lay off an additional 1,200 people at its production facilities in Thailand as part of a cost-cutting program.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 12 percent from the same period the previous year to 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($225.23 million), above the 1.3 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.