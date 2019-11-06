Papa John's new CEO shakes up top management; CFO to leave

FILE PHOTO: The Papa John's store in Westminster, Colorado, U.S. August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc (PZZA.O) said on Wednesday its finance head would leave the company next year amid a raft of top level changes as new Chief Executive Officer Rob Lynch tries to turn around the pizza chain.

The company has begun search for a replacement for Chief Financial Officer Joe Smith and said it has hired Max Wetzel, a former top executive at PPG Industries (PPG.N) as chief commercial and marketing officer.

Separately, Papa John’s reported a surprise rise of 1% in its third-quarter comparable sales in North America, compared to analysts’ average expectation of a 0.70% fall, according IBES data from Refintiv.