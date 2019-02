FILE PHOTO: John Schnatter (R), founder and chief executive of Papa John's Pizza, arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

(Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc’s founder John Schnatter said on Monday the pizza chain rejected an investment offer of up to $250 million from him.

Schnatter said he was withdrawing the offer after the company accepted a similar one from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. (bit.ly/2t0MiC2)