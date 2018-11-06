Business News
Papa John's North America comparable sales decline smaller-than-expected

FILE PHOTO: The Papa John's store in Westminster, Colorado, U.S. August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc (PZZA.O) on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly comparable sales in North America, helped by a new advertisement campaign and rebranding efforts amid an ongoing dust-up with its founder John Schnatter.

Comparable sales in North America, which includes sales at franchise and company-owned restaurants for at least a year, fell 9.8 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected a 10.9 percent fall, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 15.7 percent to $364.01 million, missing Wall Street estimates of $393.7 million.

