Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal joins Papa John's board

(Reuters) - Pizza chain Papa John’s, trying to recover from a string of high-profile public relations blunders, on Friday named former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal as its newest board member, brand ambassador and investor.

FILE PHOTO: Shaquille O'Neal laughs while telling a story during his announcement of his retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA) at a news conference at his home in Windermere, Florida June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The move highlights the restaurant chain’s attempts to fix its image after its founder, John Schnatter, reportedly used a racial slur on a media training conference call last year. Schnatter stepped down as chairman of the Papa John’s board last summer but still holds approximately 30 percent of the company’s shares and has been feuding with the chain over control.

O’Neal, a popular product pitchman who was one of the National Basketball Association’s best players in his prime, will invest in nine of the company’s restaurants in the Atlanta area, where he lives. The star, who also owns a Krispy Kreme doughnut franchise in Atlanta and chicken restaurant Big Chicken in Las Vegas, will be paid $8.25 million for his endorsement.

Papa John’s shares were up nearly 4 percent in morning trade.

“This is a triple threat opportunity for me,” O’Neal, who played on four championship teams during his 19-year career, said in a statement. “I am excited to join the board and to help lead from the top.”

A representative for Schnatter said the founder declined to comment on O’Neal’s appointment to the board.

Papa John’s competitor Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands Inc, replaced it as sponsor for the National Football League last year. Schnatter resigned as CEO in late 2017 after drawing criticism for comments he made about NFL leadership.

O’Neal is among the several new directors added to the 12-member Papa John’s board this year, including chairman Jeff Smith, the chief executive officer of Starboard Value LP. Starboard earlier this year unveiled an investment of up to $250 million in Papa John’s.

To counter bad publicity, Papa John’s removed Schnatter as the brand’s spokesperson and from its marketing materials and pizza boxes.

In March, the company said Schnatter was leaving the board as part of a settlement resolving the bitter dispute and would find a mutually acceptable independent director who would not be affiliated with Schnatter or hedge fund investor Starboard.

O’Neal is known for his affable nature and appearing in ads for everything from Comcast and Icy Hot balm to Radio Shack and Burger King during his playing days. After retiring from the sport, he continue to appear regularly promoting Gold Bond powder and the Carnival cruise line.