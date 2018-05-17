U.S. commercial paper market grows in week-Fed

(Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended May 16 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $9.6 billion to $1.069 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $4.6 billion to $1.118 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $2.9 billion to $294.2 billion.