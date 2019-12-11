Bougainville backs independence from Papua New Guinea with near unanimous support

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The South Pacific islands of Bougainville have overwhelmingly voted to be independent from Papua New Guinea, the referendum commission said on Wednesday, in a historic poll that will embolden separatists as they start negotiating the terms of their sovereignty.

Almost 98% of the 181,067 votes cast backed independence in the non-binding poll that is part of a peace pact struck in the aftermath of a decade-long war between Bougainville’s rebel fighters and PNG forces, which ended in 1998.

The referendum gave voters in the island cluster a choice between independence and greater autonomy.

“There’s tears, tears of joy, raw emotion - people have waited a long time,” referendum Chairman Bertie Ahern said in the town of Buka. “The pen is always mightier than the sword.”

The comprehensive vote will be used to strengthen the hand of Bougainville as it starts negotiating the terms of independence with the PNG government.

Any agreement struck in the negotiations would still need to pass through PNG’s parliament.

Just 3,043 voters backed the other option on the ballot - greater autonomy - while a small number of informal votes were recorded.

Bougainville Vice President Raymond Masono has told Reuters a transition could take 10 years, as the region would need to rebuild its institutions.

The islands are still recovering from the conflict, which killed 20,000 people in a fight over land royalties and pollution in rivers near the now-shuttered Panguna gold and copper project.

Once the economic engine room of PNG, Bougainville has fallen to the bottom of almost every financial indicator, despite boasting mineral riches, fertile volcanic soil and stunning geography.

Discussion over how Bougainville would sustain its independence is likely to dominate negotiations after the referendum, two PNG ministers told Reuters earlier.

Bougainville’s quest for independence is one of dozens of separatist movements in play around the world. There is a strong movement in Scotland seeking independence from the United Kingdom, while Catalan separatists in Spain remain active.