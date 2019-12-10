Bougainville independence referendum results set for release

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The South Pacific islands of Bougainville should know the result of an independence referendum on Wednesday, officials said, amid expectations the province will soon be in a position to negotiate a separation from Papua New Guinea.

The non-binding vote, held from Nov. 23 to Dec. 7, was part of a peace pact struck in the aftermath of a decade-long war between Bougainville’s rebel fighters and PNG forces that ended in 1998.

Referendum Chairman Bertie Ahern said in a statement that around 85% of the 200,000 registered voters cast a ballot.

“Voting has been in the spirit of the larger peace process, of which this referendum is just one part,” the former Irish prime minister said.

The referendum gave voters registered in the island cluster a choice between independence and greater autonomy.

While officials will not declare a winner, the vote will be used as part of negotiations set to occur between the Bougainville and PNG governments over their future relationship.

Bougainville Vice President Raymond Masono previously told Reuters he anticipated an overwhelming vote for independence, although he said the transition could take 10 years given the region would need to rebuild its institutions.

The area is still recovering from the conflict, which claimed 20,000 lives, fought over land royalties and pollution in rivers near the now shuttered Panguna gold and copper project.