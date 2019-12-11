Bougainville votes for independence from Papua New Guinea

FILE PHOTO: Residents hold a Bougainville flag at a polling station during a non-binding independence referendum in Arawa, on the Papua New Guinea island of Bougainville November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Melvin Levongo/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The South Pacific islands of Bougainville have overwhelmingly voted to be independent from Papua New Guinea, the referendum commission said on Wednesday, in a historic poll that will trigger separation negotiations between the two governments.

Almost 98% of the 181,067 votes cast backed independence in the non-binding poll that is part of a peace pact struck in the aftermath of a decade-long war between Bougainville’s rebel fighters and PNG forces, which ended in 1998.

The referendum gave voters in the island cluster a choice between independence and greater autonomy.

“The pen is always mightier than the sword,” referendum Chairman Bertie Ahern said in the town of Buka.

The comprehensive vote will be used as part of negotiations between the Bougainville and PNG governments over their future relationship. Any agreement struck in the negotiations would still need to pass through PNG’s parliament.

Bougainville Vice President Raymond Masono has told Reuters a transition could take 10 years, as the region would need to rebuild its institutions.

The islands are still recovering from the conflict, which killed 20,000 people in a fight over land royalties and pollution in rivers near the now shuttered Panguna gold and copper project.