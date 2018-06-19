FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 5:11 AM / in an hour

ExxonMobil Papua New Guinea LNG export plant offers cargo for July: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has offered a cargo for July delivery, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A booth of U.S. major ExxonMobil is seen at the China (Dongying) International Petrochemical Trade Exhibition in Dongying, Shandong province, China May 29, 2018. Picture taken May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo

The cargo is being offered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) or free-on-board (FOB) basis, one of the sources said.

It will load from the plant around July 6-7 and will arrive in Japan or Taiwan over July 15-22, or into South Korea or China over July 16-23 or into Dahej, India on July 20, the source added.

Bids are due by June 20 and will remain valid until June 22.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

