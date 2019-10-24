Papua New Guinea shuts Chinese Ramu nickel mine after spill: reports

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea has temporarily closed a nickel plant run by Metallurgical Corporation of China that spilled slurry into a bay in August, newspapers said on Thursday.

Minister for Mining Johnson Tuke said the plant closed on Wednesday, Ramu NiCo, had breached PNG’s environment safety laws, LoopPNG said.

The plant will stay shuttered until completion of the investigation into the spill that caked Basamuk Bay with red mud, it added.

A spokesman for Ramu NiCo did not immediately respond to an emailed request from Reuters to seek comment.