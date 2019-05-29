World News
May 29, 2019 / 12:56 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Papua New Guinea PM formally resigns amid political turmoil

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Papua New Guinea's then Prime Minister Peter O'Neill makes an address to the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea’s prime minister, Peter O’Neill, has formally resigned, he said on Wednesday.

“At 9.35 a.m. this morning I delivered to his excellency...the governor-general, my letter of resignation,” he said in parliament at Port Moresby, the capital.

O’Neill had promised to resign on Sunday after a string of defections from his government plunged his leadership in to question last week and cost him his parliamentary majority.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

