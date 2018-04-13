FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 12:46 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd and Santos Ltd said on Friday they have been advised by ExxonMobil Corp that liquefied natural gas (LNG) production has resumed at the PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea after being halted following a severe earthquake in February.

LNG exports are expected to resume soon, they said.

The Australian energy companies said one train at the LNG plant near Port Moresby has started operations and the second train is expected to start up as gas production ramps up.

Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

