(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The onshore quake struck 38 km northeast of Kainantu at a depth of 103.5 km (64 miles), it said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami. bit.ly/3lttHYf