Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes eastern Papua New Guinea: USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck in the east of Papua New Guinea early on Tuesday morning local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the strong quake was 127 km (79 miles) below the surface, the USGS said, in a region some 66 km southwest of the town of Lae at the eastern edge of the mountainous country. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS-linked Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat after the quake.