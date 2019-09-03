Australia's Oil Search says Papua New Guinea decision on Total LNG deal expected on Tuesday

(Reuters) - Australia’s Oil Search said Papua New Guinea will likely make a decision on the Papua LNG deal with French oil major Total SA later on Tuesday, ending months of uncertainty for the project that would double gas exports from the Pacific nation.

The future of the gas deal came into doubt after Prime Minister James Marape came to power in May, with his government promising to reap more benefits for the impoverished nation from its huge oil, gas and mineral resources.

Oil Search said in a statement it understood that PNG’s cabinet met on Monday to finalize the review of the Papua LNG project, which is a joint venture between Total, Oil Search and Exxon Mobil Corp.