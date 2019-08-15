Papua New Guinea sends team to Singapore to renegotiate Total LNG deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is seen at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Papua New Guinea has dispatched a team to Singapore to renegotiate its Papua LNG agreement with French oil major Total SA (TOTF.PA), the country’s petroleum minister said on Thursday.

The state negotiating team, which includes Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua, left on Thursday for Singapore and will return early next week with a report, a statement by the minister’s officer said.

The Papua LNG project is a joint venture between Total, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Australia’s Oil Search Ltd (OSH.AX).