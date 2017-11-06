Britain's PM May, husband have no direct offshore investments

LONDON (Reuters) - Neither the British Prime Minister Theresa May nor her husband have any direct offshore investments, her spokesman said on Monday, after leaked documents revealed investments by wealthy individuals across the globe.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave church in her constituency near Reading, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“Neither the prime minister or Mr May have direct offshore investments, their investments have been declared to the cabinet office and are held in a blind trust,” he told reporters. “The nature of a blind trust is just that, this is a well established mechanism in protecting ministers in their handling of interests.”