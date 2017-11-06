'Paradise Papers' tax practices are dying out, OECD boss Gurria says

LONDON (Reuters) - Tax practices detailed in the so-called Paradise Papers, a trove of leaked offshore investment documents relating to wealthy individual and institutions, are dying out, OECD boss Angel Gurria said on Monday.

The Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Jose Angel Gurria, from Mexico, holds up a copy of the organization's Economic Survey of the UK during an OECD press conference at the Treasury in London, Britain, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

“When we’re talking about the Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers, we’re talking about a legacy that is fast disappearing,” Gurria said in a speech delivered in London at a Confederation of British Industry conference.

“This could not be repeated anymore because of the joint work that you, your governments and the OECD have done in the last few years,” he told the audience.