FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 26, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Airplane carrying Paraguayan agriculture minister goes missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION (Reuters) - An airplane carrying Paraguayan Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting went missing on Wednesday night while en route from the southern city of Ayolas to the capital Asuncion, an official at the country’s aviation authority told local radio.

A search and rescue operation began Wednesday night to locate the small plane and save the four people on board, said Ruben Aguilar, the administrator of the National Civil Aviation Directorate.

Gneiting, who took office two months ago, is a former governor of Itapua department, one of Paraguay’s main soy producing regions.

Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.