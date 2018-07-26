Authorities find fallen plane carrying Paraguayan agriculture minister

ASUNCION (Reuters) - A search and rescue team on Thursday morning located a fallen airplane carrying Paraguayan Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting that went missing on Wednesday night, an official at the country’s aviation authority told local radio.

FILE PHOTO: Governor of Itapua Luis Roberto Gneiting (C), Senator Lilian Samaniego (R) and Senator Juan Dario Monges attend a news conference, in Asuncion, Paraguay April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/File Photo

The small aircraft was found six 6 km (3.73 miles) from the airport in the southern city of Ayolas, where the plane took off en route to the capital, Asuncion, said Luis Aguirre, head of the National Civil Aviation Directorate.

Aguirre said he did not have information about whether the four passengers had survived.

Gneiting, who took office two months ago, is a former governor of Itapua department, one of Paraguay’s main soy producing regions.