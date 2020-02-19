Paraguay says 2019/20 soy crop could exceed 10 million tonnes

Soybeans are loaded on a truck after being harvested at a farm in Caaguazu, Paraguay February 17, 2020. Picture taken February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Soy production in Paraguay could exceed 10 million tons in the current 2019/2020 season, which would mark an important recovery from the previous drought-hit crop, an agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday.

Paraguay, the world’s No. 4 exporter of the oilseed, has already harvested about half of the 3.5 million hectares (8.7 million acres) that had been planted in October and November, Deputy Minister Mario Leon told Reuters.

Despite a slow start to the current season, caused by lack of moisture, rains have normalized and the crop is progressing with good results, he said.

Average yields are above 5,000 kg (11,020 pounds) per hectare in the highest-producing areas of the country, he said, while the national average was 2,700 kg (5,950 pounds) per hectare.

“So the harvest is progressing well and there are indications that it could exceed 10 million tonnes,” Leon said.

The previous season produced only 8.5 million tonnes of soy.