December 20, 2017 / 10:36 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Russian Paralympic Committee ban remains, final decision on Winter Games participation in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday it was maintaining its suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee but had yet to make a final decision on whether Russia can compete at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

In a statement the IPC said it had also kept in place an interim measure for Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in qualification events across four winter sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing and snowboard.

A final decision on whether Russian athletes can compete at the Games in Pyeongchang will be made in January.

The IPC banned Russia from the Rio Olympics last year after revelations of a systematic doping culture

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Catherine Evans

