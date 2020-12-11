Parsley Energy lays off most workers as part of sale to Pioneer Natural Resources-government notice

FILE PHOTO: Lease Operator Jeremy Jay walks through an oil production facility owned by Parsley Energy in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas U.S. August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - Parsley Energy will lay off most of its Austin, Texas workforce as part of its sale to Pioneer Natural Resources, according to a notice to the Texas Workforce Commission posted on Friday.

Pioneer Natural Resources is buying Parsley in a deal valued around $4.5 billion, part of a wave of consolidation among U.S. shale producers slammed by pandemic-driven collapse in oil demand.

The Parsley layoffs include 234 workers, though some of those employees will be offered jobs with Pioneer in Las Colinas, Texas or Midland, Texas, a letter to the state agency said. The layoff data is expected to be Feb. 8.