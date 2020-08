Norton Rose Fulbright will soon have its first new chief executive in nearly two decades - and its first-ever U.S. leader - after a transformative six terms for CEO Peter Martyr.

Houston partner Gerry Pecht, currently global head of disputes resolution and litigation, will succeed Martyr as CEO in January, the international mega-firm said Monday.

