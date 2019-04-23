Partners Group to buy Norway's CapeOmega in $1.4 billion deal

OSLO (Reuters) - Swiss-based asset manager Partners Group has agreed to buy CapeOmega, a partner in Norwegian pipeline owner Gassled, from HitecVision for 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion), the companies said on Monday.

The deal cuts HitecVision’s stake in Gassled to 25.6 percent from 41.9 percent. Gassled owns the world’s largest offshore gas transportation system.

Partners Group, which manages 73 billion euros worth of assets, said it was looking to make more acquisitions in Norway.

“Partners Group will work closely with CapeOmega’s management team... to further expand in offshore infrastructure and related assets, with a focus on greenfield developments and brownfield acquisitions,” Partners Group said in a statement.

Norway’s oil production has declined in recent years, but the country’s gas output has continued to rise along with strong demand from Britain, Germany and other European customers.

“Natural gas is increasingly adopted as a complementary fuel source to renewables in the context of the retirement of coal-fired and nuclear power plants across Europe, and the Norwegian continental shelf is poised to benefit from this demand tailwind,” Partners Group said.

HitecVision, a Norwegian private equity group, declined to elaborate on the reasons for its sale, and the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy was not immediately available to comment.