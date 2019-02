A man walks past a Sports Direct store on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

(Reuters) - Britain’s Sports Direct Plc (SPD.L) has pulled its offer to buy Patisserie Holdings Plc (CAKEP.L) after just two days, the Financial Times reported.

In a letter on Sunday, Sports Direct wrote to cafe chain Patisserie Valerie’s administrators, KPMG, complaining it lacked the information required to continue bidding for the group, the FT said.

Sports Direct and KPMG were not immediately available for comment.