PayPal quarterly profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit that beat analysts’ expectations as the company processed more payments for merchants and consumers.

The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Net income rose to $526 million, or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $411 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.86 billion from $3.13 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 58 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 57 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PayPal also said its board had approved $10 billion in share buybacks.

Shares of PayPal fell 4 percent to $87.95 after the bell.

San Jose, California-based PayPal has been expanding the breadth of its services through partnerships and acquisitions, as it looks to stay ahead of rivals in the increasingly competitive digital payments landscape.

PayPal processed $139 billion in payments in the second quarter of 2018, up 29 percent from a year earlier.

Venmo, its peer-to-peer payment app popular with younger consumers, processed $14 billion in payments in the second quarter.

PayPal raised its revenue forecast for the full year to $15.3 billion to $15.5 billion from $15.2 billion to $15.4 billion.