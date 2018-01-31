FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 9:26 PM / in 29 minutes

PayPal's fourth-quarter profit beats estimates, but forecast disappoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc’s (PYPL.O) fourth-quarter profit topped analysts’ forecasts on strength in its merchant services business, but the company gave a disappointing forecast for first-quarter earnings, sending its shares lower.

PayPal said on Wednesday its net income rose to $620 million or 50 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $390 million or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 52 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PayPal’s platform saw high mobile phone usage during the holiday season, helping total payments volume rise 32 percent to $131.45 billion.

Net revenue climbed to $3.74 billion from $2.98 billion.

    The company forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of 52 cents to 54 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Shares of PayPal fell 4 percent in after-hours trading.

    Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
